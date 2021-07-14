Cancel
Sip Your Way Through These 5 Secret Speakeasy Bars In San Francisco

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 11 days ago

Take a trip back in time to these Prohibition-inspired speakeasies!

When Prohibition went into practice during the 1920s, San Francisco was one city that played by its own rules. Speakeasies were relatively easy to find back then, often serving up spirits brought in from Canada. That era of American history ended nearly 90 years ago, but there are a handful of local bars that mimic the secretive, back-door façade of those 1920s-era speakeasies. Read on to learn where they are and how to find them!

1. Marianne’s

Iconic singer from the British Invasion Marianne Faithfull is the muse for this classy bar tucked behind The Cavalier restaurant. The 60’s-inspired décor evokes classic rock and roll in a posh, vintage environment – perfect for a unique cocktail or a card game while listening to great music. Be sure to reserve a spot in advance, or consider booking the entire space for a private event, which is a one-of-a-kind experience!

Location: Hotel Zetta, 360 Jessie St.

Hours: 6pm-2am Thursday-Saturday

2. The Linden Room

This hidden, glowing lounge brings exquisite craft cocktails with special focus on sourcing local, seasonal ingredients. It only offers a handful of seats with no reservations, so you’ll have to try your luck at the unmarked door in the alley connected to Nightbird Restaurant.

Location: Nightbird Restaurant, 330 Gough St.

Hours: 5pm-12am Tuesday-Thursday, 5pm-1am Friday-Saturday

3. The Remedie Room

The Remedie Room is a basement space in the popular Devil’s Acre restaurant, reserved exclusively for private events. It can accommodate up to 30 people, and your reservation will come with a private bartender and security. This photo is from their main restaurant, but the basement is a bit moodier, with dark wood paneling and low light.

Location: Devil’s Acre, 256 Columbus Ave

Availability: 6pm-12am Sunday-Tuesday, 6pm-9pm or 9:30pm-1:30am Wednesday-Saturday

4. Smuggler’s Cove

Photo credit: @jasminvantphoto

This pirate-themed bar is totally eclectic, but made even more impressive with its award-winning rum selection, which boasts upwards of 550 rums. They claim to be one of the world’s top destinations for rum and exotic cocktails, and even have a book to prove it! Don’t be put off by the unassuming façade, marked only by a red lightbulb, because inside you’ll be blown away by the awesome tiki-pirate décor and exciting cocktail menu.

Location: 650 Gough St

Hours: 5pm-1:15am Tuesday-Saturday

5. Cold Drinks Bar

Find this gorgeous, polished bar inspired by the Shanghai jazz era by following bats painted on the walls at China Live restaurant. Behind a golden door, you’ll find bartenders dressed to the nines, pouring up award-winning cocktails with special focus on scotch. Make a reservation to guarantee a spot.

Location: China Live, 644 Broadway

Hours: 6pm-11pm Tuesday-Thursday, 6pm-12am Friday-Saturday

Featured image: @smugglerscovef via Instagram

