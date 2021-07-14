Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

10 Superb Wine Bars To Visit In San Francisco

By Jamie Ferrell
Posted by 
Secret SF
Secret SF
 11 days ago

Here, every day is Wine Wednesday.

An excellent glass of wine can turn a bad day into a good day, or a good day into a better day! We’re lucky to live right near wine country, meaning that Bay Area wine bars have their pick of some of the best wineries in the world.  Whether you’re looking for a classy ambience with a highly curated selection, or a laid-back environment where you can find a perfect bottle to take home, we’ve got you covered! Here are 10 wine bars you’ve got to visit, listed in no particular order.

1. Press Club

This sleek wine bar in Yerba Buena features great service and wine in a large space underneath Union Square’s Four Seasons. They have a wine selection from around the world accompanied with small bites such as olives, cheese plates, and pizzettas.

Location: 20 Yerba Buena Ln

2. High Treason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqaEG_0awLVF8800
Rachel H via Yelp

This wine bar in the outer Richmond offers a classy yet casual environment to enjoy their superb wine selection with great music on vinyl. Check out their wine club, where you can pick up a curated wine box each month to enjoy at home!

Location: 443 Clement St

3. 20 Spot

Enjoy a worldly selection of red, white, and sparkling wine alongside a lovely food menu including charcuterie boards, pizzas, oysters, and more. They don’t take reservations, so be sure to get there early!

Location: 3565 20th St

4. Birba

This Hayes Valley wine bar offers dozens of wines to enjoy in their gorgeous outdoor patio garden. The food menu is simple, but doesn’t mess around – options include stuffed squids, Atlantic lobster, and impressive cheese boards.

Location: 458 Grove St

5. Ruby Wines

This wine store and bar focuses on curating an artisan living wine selection with no additives or adulterations. It’s worth checking out their wine club, which will give you 2-4 bottles each month depending on the level you choose. You’ll also get discounts in-shop!

Location: 1419 18th St

6. VinoRosso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQMAa_0awLVF8800
Millicent E. via Yelp

As you might guess from the name, VinoRosso showcases primarily Italian wines which are often hard to find outside of Italy. Not only is this a wonderful wine bar, but they have a great Italian food menu including pizzettas, handmade ravioli of the day, and cheese and meat plates.

Location: 629 Cortland Ave

7. Mission Bay Wine and Cheese

This wine bar is all about the cheese pairings, and their global selection of wines and artisan cheeses is available both to enjoy in-store or at home. Owners Debbie Zachareas & Peter Granoff also own Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant in the Ferry Building and Oxbow Wine & Cheese in Napa.

Location: 114 Channel St

8. William Cross

William Cross is known for their great prices, as they have an entire selection of wines for under $15. You can also explore their cult wine selection, where you’ll find hard-to-get wines from around the world.

Location: 2253 Polk St

9. Scopo Divino

Scopo Divino sees wine as something you can pair with emotion, meaning that they put great emphasis on customer service. They refer to the enormous wine selection as the “Library,” and just added a brunch menu on weekends!

Location: 2800 California St, Divisadero

10. Arlequin Wine Merchant

This specialty wine shop in Hayes Valley boasts the “best wine shop in San Francisco,” with an excellent international wine selection and sleek, welcoming store front. This family-owned business has been around for 20 years, so they are experts at curating a great selection, from their wine club to their in-store bottles.

Location: 384 Hayes St

Featured image: Millicent E. via Yelp

Comments / 0

Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
48
Followers
83
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#California Wine#Wine Pairings#Food Drink#Wine Wednesday#Press Club#Yerba Buena#Ruby Wines#Italian#Pizzettas#Mission Bay Wine#Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant#Oxbow Wine Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy