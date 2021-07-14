10 Superb Wine Bars To Visit In San Francisco

Here, every day is Wine Wednesday.

An excellent glass of wine can turn a bad day into a good day, or a good day into a better day! We’re lucky to live right near wine country, meaning that Bay Area wine bars have their pick of some of the best wineries in the world. Whether you’re looking for a classy ambience with a highly curated selection, or a laid-back environment where you can find a perfect bottle to take home, we’ve got you covered! Here are 10 wine bars you’ve got to visit, listed in no particular order.

This sleek wine bar in Yerba Buena features great service and wine in a large space underneath Union Square’s Four Seasons. They have a wine selection from around the world accompanied with small bites such as olives, cheese plates, and pizzettas.

Location: 20 Yerba Buena Ln

This wine bar in the outer Richmond offers a classy yet casual environment to enjoy their superb wine selection with great music on vinyl. Check out their wine club, where you can pick up a curated wine box each month to enjoy at home!

Location: 443 Clement St

Enjoy a worldly selection of red, white, and sparkling wine alongside a lovely food menu including charcuterie boards, pizzas, oysters, and more. They don’t take reservations, so be sure to get there early!

Location: 3565 20th St

This Hayes Valley wine bar offers dozens of wines to enjoy in their gorgeous outdoor patio garden. The food menu is simple, but doesn’t mess around – options include stuffed squids, Atlantic lobster, and impressive cheese boards.

Location: 458 Grove St

This wine store and bar focuses on curating an artisan living wine selection with no additives or adulterations. It’s worth checking out their wine club, which will give you 2-4 bottles each month depending on the level you choose. You’ll also get discounts in-shop!

Location: 1419 18th St

As you might guess from the name, VinoRosso showcases primarily Italian wines which are often hard to find outside of Italy. Not only is this a wonderful wine bar, but they have a great Italian food menu including pizzettas, handmade ravioli of the day, and cheese and meat plates.

Location: 629 Cortland Ave

This wine bar is all about the cheese pairings, and their global selection of wines and artisan cheeses is available both to enjoy in-store or at home. Owners Debbie Zachareas & Peter Granoff also own Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant in the Ferry Building and Oxbow Wine & Cheese in Napa.

Location: 114 Channel St

William Cross is known for their great prices, as they have an entire selection of wines for under $15. You can also explore their cult wine selection, where you’ll find hard-to-get wines from around the world.

Location: 2253 Polk St

Scopo Divino sees wine as something you can pair with emotion, meaning that they put great emphasis on customer service. They refer to the enormous wine selection as the “Library,” and just added a brunch menu on weekends!

Location: 2800 California St, Divisadero

This specialty wine shop in Hayes Valley boasts the “best wine shop in San Francisco,” with an excellent international wine selection and sleek, welcoming store front. This family-owned business has been around for 20 years, so they are experts at curating a great selection, from their wine club to their in-store bottles.

Location: 384 Hayes St