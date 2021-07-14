Cancel
The Vovos – ‘Jana’ review: cheery jangle-punk hides barbs about capitalism and climate change

By Doug Wallen
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a teenaged band named after a brand of iced biscuits, The Vovos are ripe for underestimation. Thankfully their songs correct any such misjudgments right away, tackling the daily realities of climate change and interpersonal strife with remarkable sharpness. The Melbourne five-piece spike even their most playful moments with knowing and often scathing lyrics, drawing you in with seemingly happy-go-lucky jangle-punk before landing one gut punch after another.

