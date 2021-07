Deadly flash flood swept through the Grand Canyon last week, leaving many injured and one dead. | Benji Xie photo. After an exceptionally dry summer, the Grand Canyon received a heavy amount of rain this past week...enough rain to cause a flash flood. During the hot and dry summer period, the region’s ground is unable to absorb large amounts of water, causing runoff that ultimately floods canyons. Last Wednesday evening, a flood hit the Tatahatso camp on the Colorado River where 30 people were camping during a rafting trip. According to an article by NBC News, the dangerous waters left several people injured and two missing.