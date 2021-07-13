Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

CHULA VISTA RESIDENTS MAY NOW QUALIFY TO HAVE 100% OF PAST-DUE RENT COVERED BY THE STATE

Posted by 
Chula Vista, California
Chula Vista, California
 12 days ago

The City of Chula Vista strongly encourages Chula Vista renters and landlords to apply for the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) while there is still funding available. Changes to the program recently enacted by the state of California have expanded benefits to new applicants and previously approved applications. Eligible households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive payment assistance to help with rent and utilities.

“This additional rental assistance from the State is much needed and we appreciate the support. Even as our community starts opening up and gets a bit closer to ‘normal,’ we recognize that many of our residents are still struggling,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Help with rent payments is still available, and I encourage renters and landlords to apply through the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program at chulavistaerap.com.”

On Wednesday June 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 832 which expanded cash assistance for California renters and landlords. Updates to the program include:

  • Past-due rent assistance paid to landlords: This program will now pay 100% of past due rent (called rental arrears) for those who qualify. Previously the program paid 80% of arrears if the landlord agreed to forgive 20%.
  • All applicants who had previously been approved for assistance will automatically be allocated the additional assistance to provide 100% of funds approved.
  • Past-due rent assistance paid to tenant: Previously this program paid 25% of past-due rent with no forgiveness of the remaining 75%. This program will now pay 100% of past-due rent for qualifying renters.
  • All applicants who had previously been approved for assistance will automatically be allocated the additional assistance to bring them to 100%.
  • “Prospective rent” (rent due on and after April 1, 2021) paid to landlord or tenant: Previously, applicants could have 25% paid through assistance with no forgiveness. Approved applicants will now qualify to have 100% of rent covered for this timeframe.
  • Eviction moratorium: The eviction moratorium will now expire October 1, 2021. It was previously set to expire June 30, 2021.

“It’s a fairly simple application process, but people can hit snags; if they do, we’re happy to help them. SBCS is here to make sure people get the help they need. Folks can visit the website and find links to all of the information needed to apply for assistance,” said SBCS Program Manager, Jose Mireles.

Eligible households that qualify must be tenants of residential properties located in the City of Chula Vista. At least one member of their household must have experienced a decrease in income or increase in expenses due to COVID-19, or they have been currently unemployed for 90 days or more. Financial assistance is available for past due rent from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Tenants can also apply for past-due utilities and for current and future rent assistance. SBCS will process these requests separately, at a future time, if State funding is still available. Tenants are limited to a total of 12 months of financial assistance. SBCS is implementing the rental and utility assistance on behalf of the City of Chula Vista.

For more information, please visit chulavistaerap.com.

Comments / 0

Chula Vista, California

Chula Vista, California

13
Followers
19
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
Chula Vista, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#State#Sbcs Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
SportsABC News

Positive virus tests knock Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan -- Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament Sunday, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic. Word of Rahm's positive test came from the Spanish Olympic committee...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy