CHULA VISTA RESIDENTS MAY NOW QUALIFY TO HAVE 100% OF PAST-DUE RENT COVERED BY THE STATE

The City of Chula Vista strongly encourages Chula Vista renters and landlords to apply for the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) while there is still funding available. Changes to the program recently enacted by the state of California have expanded benefits to new applicants and previously approved applications. Eligible households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive payment assistance to help with rent and utilities.

“This additional rental assistance from the State is much needed and we appreciate the support. Even as our community starts opening up and gets a bit closer to ‘normal,’ we recognize that many of our residents are still struggling,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Help with rent payments is still available, and I encourage renters and landlords to apply through the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program at chulavistaerap.com.”

On Wednesday June 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 832 which expanded cash assistance for California renters and landlords. Updates to the program include:

Past-due rent assistance paid to landlords: This program will now pay 100% of past due rent (called rental arrears) for those who qualify. Previously the program paid 80% of arrears if the landlord agreed to forgive 20%.

All applicants who had previously been approved for assistance will automatically be allocated the additional assistance to provide 100% of funds approved.

Past-due rent assistance paid to tenant: Previously this program paid 25% of past-due rent with no forgiveness of the remaining 75%. This program will now pay 100% of past-due rent for qualifying renters.

All applicants who had previously been approved for assistance will automatically be allocated the additional assistance to bring them to 100%.

“Prospective rent” (rent due on and after April 1, 2021) paid to landlord or tenant: Previously, applicants could have 25% paid through assistance with no forgiveness. Approved applicants will now qualify to have 100% of rent covered for this timeframe.

Eviction moratorium: The eviction moratorium will now expire October 1, 2021. It was previously set to expire June 30, 2021.

“It’s a fairly simple application process, but people can hit snags; if they do, we’re happy to help them. SBCS is here to make sure people get the help they need. Folks can visit the website and find links to all of the information needed to apply for assistance,” said SBCS Program Manager, Jose Mireles.

Eligible households that qualify must be tenants of residential properties located in the City of Chula Vista. At least one member of their household must have experienced a decrease in income or increase in expenses due to COVID-19, or they have been currently unemployed for 90 days or more. Financial assistance is available for past due rent from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Tenants can also apply for past-due utilities and for current and future rent assistance. SBCS will process these requests separately, at a future time, if State funding is still available. Tenants are limited to a total of 12 months of financial assistance. SBCS is implementing the rental and utility assistance on behalf of the City of Chula Vista.

For more information, please visit chulavistaerap.com.