Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking again in Oklahoma, just weeks before the start of a school year that was supposed to be a return to normal. The midsummer surge began in the past month and followed the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in neighboring Missouri and Arkansas. Most of the infected and hospitalized have not been vaccinated, health officials said. Also alarming is a recent rise in cases among children under 12, who aren’t yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Emergency approval for that age group isn’t expected until September or October.