Montgomery, TX

142 Quail Ridge Place

Woodlands Online& LLC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 4912 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous Coventry home, zoned to the highly sought after Montgomery ISD, in Woodforest! 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, on more than 1/4 acre cul-du-sac lot! A multitude of upgrades, including wrought iron winding staircase, balcony, archways, huge windows, custom built-ins, stone pass through fireplace, and stunning wood floors throughout! Brand new carpet in bedrooms! Impeccable designed kitchen with white custom cabinetry, butlers pantry, expansive island, breakfast nook, and breakfast bar that opens to family room. Master suite is huge, making it an oasis of its own from large sitting area with gorgeous bay windows, to its en-suite bathroom with custom walk-in shower,separate soaking tub, granite counters, and large walk-in closet. two additional bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs. Upstairs has game room with beamed ceiling, spacious media room, and 2 bedrooms. Backyard boasts a fully screened back porch with outdoor kitchen, and out front is a rounded inner courtyard with 2nd fireplace!

www.woodlandsonline.com

