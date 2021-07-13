67 Stardust Place
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3514 Sq. Ft. Outstanding David Weekley home on an oversized lot in Cochran's Crossing! Centrally located in the heart of The Woodlands, close to exemplary schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Plantation shutters, crown moulding, neutral paint palette, stunning trim work & abundant windows provide natural light throughout. Open concept island kitchen with breakfast bar & granite counters overlooks breakfast nook & den with gas fireplace; palatial master with sitting area & 2nd bedroom down; three bedrooms & game room up; two car detached garage; fenced yard with beautiful landscaping!
