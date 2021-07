Some K-Pop idols go by their real name, while some chose stage names. If not "Jimin," what would possibly be the stage name that Jimin has chosen?. On July 14th KST, BTS appeared in a new interview and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the interview, BTS dishes on touring and working with Ed Sheeran as well as responding to rumors about their fanbase and potential stage names. Jimin, with his charismatic and cheerful energy, has ignited the positive vibe during the interview, showcasing his stan attractor impact, and left viewers hyping up "Baby J" and "Jimin Fallon" nicknames.