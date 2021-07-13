Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

BTS: Permission to Dance (TV Debut)

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusical guest BTS delivers their debut performance of "Permission to Dance" for The Tonight Show. Tags: Tonight Show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, bts, music performance, permission to dance.

www.nbc.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Music Performance#The Tonight Show#Permission To Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: BTS Talks About Spreading Happiness In Reaction Video For “Permission To Dance” MV

BTS has released their reaction video to their latest MV, “Permission to Dance.”. The reaction was filmed before the music video was officially released, so the members are watching a version of the music video before the final edits were made. The members express surprise at the opening scene, which they had not known was being filmed separately, and connected the dots to the pancake scene in their previous music video, “Butter.”
Theater & Dancehot96.com

BTS melts “Butter” with “Permission to Dance,” LAROI & Bieber in at number three with “Stay”

Which act is mighty enough to knock BTS out of the number-one spot after seven weeks? Why, themselves, obviously. The K-pop superstars’ latest single, “Permission to Dance,” has knocked the seven-week number one, “Butter,” off the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. Debuting at the top, “Permission to Dance” becomes BTS’ fifth number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. They’re the first act to replace themselves at number one since 2018, when Drake‘s “In My Feelings” bumped off “Nice for What.”
Theater & DanceShowbiz411

KPop Band BTS Sees New Single “Permission to Dance” Denied with Alarming Poor Sales, Fans Reject It

I am not a BTS expert. But I know when fans aren’t excited or motivated. That seems to be the case with the latest single dropped for summer by the KPop Korean boy band. Their “Permission to Dance” has been denied. The single is number 1 right now on iTunes after a Friday release. But according to Buzz Angle/Alpha Data, total sales through Saturday night were just under 70,000 copies. Most of that came from streaming.
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’ Is The Most-Viewed Music Video In The World This Week By A Huge Margin

If there’s one arena where BTS succeeds more than all others, it’s in the music video world. The South Korean superstars always see their latest visuals start off with massive viewing figures, and this week is no different, as their new treatment for just-released song “Permission to Dance” has earned the largest debut on YouTube’s closely-watched chart.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Camila Cabello Rocks ‘Tonight Show’ with ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Live

It’s all systems go for ‘Don’t Go Yet’ – the newest single from Pop sensation Camila Cabello. After taking a break for most of the last year to focus on acting endeavors via her forthcoming film debut, ‘Cinderella’ (click here to watch the trailer), the GRAMMY nominee blazed back on to the music scene this week by giving the green light to ‘Go.’
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: BTS Snags 3rd Win For “Permission To Dance” On “Show Champion”; Performances By (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, WOODZ, And More

BTS has won their third music show trophy for “Permission to Dance“!. On the July 21 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were NCT DREAM‘s “Hello Future,” SF9‘s “Tear Drop,” BTS’s “Permission to Dance,” Big Mama’s “One Day More,” and Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon‘s “Weekend.”. The trophy ultimately...

Comments / 0

Community Policy