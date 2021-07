Ed Sheeran is known for his soft love ballads but he might just be stepping into the world of death metal. In a recent interview, Sheeran said, “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing- but something I would not be opposed to creating”.