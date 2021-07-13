Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Really!?! with Seth and Amy: Billionaires in Space

By CLIP
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReally, billionaires? This is what you’re going to do with your unprecedented fortunes and influence? Drag race to outer space?

www.nbc.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Interstellar Space#Drag Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Aerospace & DefenseForeign Policy

Billionaires’ Ego-Driven Space Adventures Help Everyone

In Ireland: A Novel, Frank Delaney notes that “any time a great man tries to do a wonderful thing, lesser men will try to stop him.” It was inevitable that when Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos announced they would be rocketing into space on their own commercial space vehicles, resentment and carping would be the order of the day. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders summarized the critical perspective by tweeting, “Here on Earth, in the richest country on the planet, half our people live paycheck to paycheck, people are struggling to feed themselves, struggling to see a doctor — but hey, the richest guys in the world are off in outer space!”
Sciencemediaite.com

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler are Unimpressed by the ‘Midlife Crisis’ Space Race: ‘We All Understand… The Rockets are Dicks’

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler roasted billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for their “midlife crisis” space race. Meyers opened up the latest installment of his Really!?! segment on Late Night by asking if a space race through the cosmos is “really” what the two billionaires want to spend their “unprecedented fortunes and influences” on.
WorldComplex

Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?

Comments / 0

Community Policy