Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Belarus police raid activists' offices, homes, rights groups say

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian security police searched offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists on Wednesday, detaining at least 10 people in a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, several rights groups and media said.

Authorities have moved to shut down non-state media outlets and human right groups after mass protests last August against a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.

Police searched offices of at least 14 rights groups, media, NGOs and charity groups, including the human rights organisation, Viasna-96, and the country's oldest political party, Belarusian People Front, the groups said.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a protest leader who fled Belarus amid a post-election crackdown, said Lukashenko's regime was taking revenge on human rights activists and media.

"The (regime) accomplices have already threatened civil society in response to sanctions - they hope they can feel his power again if everyone in the country is silent," she wrote on Telegram messenger.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain condemned what he described as an "escalation in repression" in Belarus by the authorities. read more

"We call for those detained to be released immediately, along with the hundreds of other people detained on political grounds", Raab said in a statement.

Viasna-96 said its leader, Ales Byalyatski, was detained. Tsikhanouskaya said at least 10 people were also detained.

Belarus security officials were unavailable for comment.

The International Federation for Human Rights said in a statement that arrests "form part of a new wave of attacks against Viasna and other Belarus human rights organisations."

The independent Imena media and charity group, which does not consider itself an opposition outlet, said officers had searched its offices, while Nasha Niva newspaper said police had searched the office of Belarusian Helsinki Committee rights group.

Viasna-96, Nasha Niva and Imena gave no reason for the searches.

Viasna-96 is the largest rights body in the former Soviet country and is the main source of information on political detentions and arrests. As of Tuesday evening, 555 people had been recognised as political prisoners in Belarus, it said.

Authorities in Belarus said last week they had blocked Nasha Niva's website. They later said they had detained the editor and three journalists. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Police#Human Rights Group#Kyiv#People Front#British#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyVoice of America

Raids, Arrests Will Not Deter Us, Belarus Media Say

Belarus is purging the space for information, local journalists say, pointing to raids on independent media outlets, arrests including of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondents, and moves to shutter the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Journalists, members of the opposition and activists have been targeted for arrest or harassment since widespread...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on independent media and civil society activists that includes shutting dozens of NGOs. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Belarus Jails Students And Raids Media In Crackdown

Belarus on Friday jailed 11 university students and raided the homes of 18 journalists in a continuing crackdown on the opposition by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. A court in the authoritarian country sentenced 10 students and a teacher to two years and six months in prison on charges of violating public order. Another student was given two years.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Belarus Police Target Vyasna, Other NGOs With Raids

MINSK -- Belarusian police have raided the offices of 12 nongovernmental organizations, including the Vyasna human rights center and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka further ramps up his crackdown on opponents and dissent. Activists said the offices searched on July 14 also included those of the...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Belarus raids activists across country in coordinated crackdown

Belarusian authorities raided the homes and offices of NGOs and public figures on Wednesday, arresting dozens and seizing equipment, in what appeared to be a coordinated strike against civil society by the country’s self-declared president, Alexander Lukashenko.Early morning police raids took in addresses across the whole country — from Brest to Homel. Security officers were seen at the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Beroc think tank, Belarus Popular Front party, Human Constanta and Viasna-96 among others.Colleagues have reported that Viasna’s veteran leader Ales Bialiatski, who cuts a legendary figure in the activist community,...
Public Safetyyaktrinews.com

Hong Kong national security police raid student union office

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police on Friday raided the office of a university student union after student leaders last week commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer. Police raided the office at the University of Hong Kong and cordoned off the area...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
Protestsartforum.com

Cuba Punishes Protesters Via Summary Trials and Imprisonment

Following the landmark protests begun July 11 in the streets of Havana, the Cuban government has begun cracking down on freedom-seeking demonstrators by subjecting them to summary trials and imprisonment, with the result that human rights groups are on high alert. Following the arrest of more than six hundred protesters, whose detention local activists are tracking via a spreadsheet, Human Rights Watch decried the government’s response to the unprecedented demonstrations as an act of “brutal repression,” while PEN America called out Cuban authorities for “muzzling independent thought, action, and ideas.”
Europealbuquerqueexpress.com

EU warns Bosnian Serb leaders on genocide denial

The Srebrenica massacre was the July 1995 genocide of more than 8 000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys in and around the town of Srebrenica. Serb leaders in Bosnia and Serbia, however, usually deny the massacre amounted to a genocide, instead calling it a "great crime." The leaders have opposed...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sierra Leone lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty

Sierra Leone have voted in favour of an amendment abolishing the death penalty. Capital punishment will be replaced with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term. President Julius Maada Bio must still sign off on the abolition voted by parliament before it becomes law. Sierra Leonean lawmakers voted to...
Politicspersecution.org

Azerbaijan Ignores European Court of Human Rights, Continues Human Rights Violations

07/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on July 22, 2021, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) issued a verdict against Azerbaijan for unlawfully detaining an Armenian citizen and torturing him from the years 2009 until 2011. On the same day of the ECtHR ruling, Azerbaijan sentenced 13 Armenians to six years in prison. This sentence comes after the submission of many complaints to various international bodies that Azerbaijan is unlawfully detaining and abusing captured Armenians following the 44-Day War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh) in the Fall of 2020.
Protestsdallassun.com

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets. IFEX, the global network of over 100 organisations dedicated to promoting and defending the right to freedom of expression and information, is calling on Myanmar's military junta. IFEX is also calling for...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy