The pop sensation and actress Olivia Rodrigo took to the White House podium during Wednesday’s press briefing to encourage young people to get vaccinated. “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” the 18-year-old singer said. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci had done and was happy to lend my support to this important initiative.”