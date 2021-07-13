Kelly Clifton Named APLU Council on Research (CoR) Research Leader Fellow

Kelly Clifton, interim associate vice president for research and professor of civil and environmental engineering, has been named to the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ (APLU) Council on Research has named eight research leaders to its fourth cohort of CoR Research Leader Fellows. APLU’s Council on Research (CoR), which is comprised of senior research officers at the nation’s public research universities, created the fellowship to enable individuals who are new vice presidents, vice chancellors, or vice provosts for research, or aspiring to these positions, to develop critical new knowledge and skills. The new fellows, who join three previous cohorts of fellows, were selected earlier this summer and introduced at the 2021 CoR Virtual Summer Meeting.