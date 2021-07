The OnePlus Nord 2 launch is happening on the 22nd of July, and while we are still a week away from the unveiling, a lot of details are known already. We know how the phone looks like, what are the key specifications of it, and today, the pricing for India was also shared by a source on Twitter who goes by the username @heyitsyogesh. Along with the pricing, we also got to know how many color options, as well as storage options, are there for this phone.