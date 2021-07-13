CCPD dual accreditation process to include public call-in, hearing
Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore announced today that a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will conduct a virtual assessment of the Cape Coral Police Department and Public Safety Communications Center on Monday, July 26, through July 28. The assessment team will examine all aspects of the Cape Coral Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.www.capecoralbreeze.com
