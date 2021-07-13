City of La Vergne Names Police Chief

The City of La Vergne has selected a police chief, effective immediately. Mayor Cole has selected Burrel "Chip" Davis to be the next Chief of Police. Chief Davis has 22 years of experience in law enforcement, 17 of which he has served at LPD, where he has served as the interim chief since October. Previously, he served as a sergeant over training and planning for LPD since 2007. His continuing contribution to officer training provides quality, relevant, and progressive training for sworn and non-sworn employees.