There's a Reason Why Soy Sauce Bottles Have Two Spouts, and We're Gobsmacked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether dousing a homemade stir-fry in the stuff or adding the perfectly salty condiment to your meat marinade, soy sauce has many delicious uses in the kitchen, which is why it's always good to have a bottle tucked away in the pantry at all times. If you prefer to purchase your own charmingly short, stout, spouted bottles that restaurants customarily keep at the table, you might also be puzzled why there are two holes on the top (one on either side) — and it's not just to provide you the option to choose which side you want to pour out of. Turns out, there is a correct way for how to use a soy sauce bottle, and we're finally in the loop.