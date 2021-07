This summer is bringing more than just rising temperatures. It is as if the heat is thawing a world that was frozen in place over a year ago. Industries that laid dormant as COVID restrictions kept us all at home are once again coming alive. It seems like “normal” is right around the corner. Live music is spearheading the movement back to life as we once knew it. We’re once again feeling the magic of gathering with like-minded folks and hearing our favorite artists belt out our favorite tunes. Few people are happier about this than 90s country icon Travis Tritt.