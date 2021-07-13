Cancel
Astronomy

Could impact from asteroids eventually create life?

By Joy Batty
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere do we come from? How did life originate on Earth? If you’ve ever looked up at the stars and wondered these questions, you aren’t alone. Astrobiologists wonder about these things, too!. Astrobiologists are interested in the ingredients that make life. All of life is composed of simple ingredients that...

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyScience Now

Giant tsunami from dino-killing asteroid impact revealed in fossilized ‘megaripples’

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.
ChemistryInverse

Scientists just discovered a never-before-seen kind of gold — look

The mineral pyrite was historically nicknamed fool’s gold because of its deceptive resemblance to the real precious metal — gold. The term was often used during the California gold rush in the 1840s because inexperienced prospectors would claim discoveries of gold, but in reality, it would be pyrite, composed of worthless iron disulfide.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

China wants to launch asteroid-deflecting rockets to save Earth from Armageddon

Chinese scientists are planning to fire more than 20 rockets into space to divert an asteroid impact that has a small chance of one day ending life on Earth. Their target is an asteroid named Bennu, a 85.5-million-ton (77.5 million metric ton) space rock that is on track to swoop within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit between 2175 and 2199. Although Bennu's chances of striking Earth are slim — at just 1 in 2,700 — the asteroid is as wide as the Empire State Building is tall, meaning that any collision with the Earth would be cataclysmic.
AstronomyGizmodo

Biosignature Spotted on Venus Could Be From Volcanoes, Not Life

A team of planetary scientists said that if there is phosphine on Venus, it could have geological—not biological—origins. Their findings suggest that phosphine, a chemical often associated with microbes, could come from a reaction in the Venusian sky kicked off by volcanic eruptions on the planet’s surface. Last year, a...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

NASA probe insight: inner structure of Mars revealed

Thanks to the data from NASA’s InSight probe, researchers have succeeded in measuring the interior of Mars and correcting some previous assumptions. A thick mantle of solid rock and finally a liquid core follows a thin Martian crust. It’s bigger than expected, the team explains in several articles in the US journal Science.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Asteroid Diameters and Albedos from NEOWISE Reactivation Mission Years Six and Seven

We present diameters and albedos computed for the near-Earth and Main Belt asteroids observed by the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft during the sixth and seventh years of its Reactivation mission. These diameters and albedos are calculated from fitting thermal models to NEOWISE observations of $199$ NEOs and $5851$ MBAs detected during the sixth year of the survey, and $175$ NEOs and $5861$ MBAs from the seventh year. Comparisons of the near-Earth object diameters derived from Reactivation data with those derived from the WISE cryogenic mission data show a $\sim30\%$ relative uncertainty. This larger uncertainty compared to data from the cryogenic mission is due to the need to assume a beaming parameter for the fits to the shorter wavelength data that the Reactivation mission is limited to. We also present an analysis of the orbital parameters of the Main Belt asteroids that have been discovered by NEOWISE during Reactivation, finding that these objects tend to be on orbits that result in their perihelia being far from the ecliptic, and thus missed by other surveys. To date, the NEOWISE Reactivation survey has provided thermal fits of $1415$ unique NEOs. Including the mission phases before spacecraft hibernation increases the count of unique NEOs characterized to $1845$ from WISE's launch to the present.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Giant Ripples Under Louisiana Are Evidence of the Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Impact

Over 800 miles from the impact site, massive ripples buried deep underground record the devastation wrought by an asteroid. The Chicxulub impact, the likely smoking gun for the extinction of the dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous, sent tsunamis tearing across the Gulf of Mexico. These giant waves left ripples in the undersea sediments as they passed and a new study has found what might be the largest "megaripples" on the planet.
Aerospace & Defensewymt.com

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx brings back research from an asteroid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of NASA’s most audacious missions sounds like it’s from the movie ‘Armageddon.’ A spacecraft heading back to Earth after landing – and then digging – on an asteroid. Scientists are not just looking for the secrets of the next ‘near miss,’ they’re also looking for signs of life.
Sciencedallassun.com

'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet

Dig a teaspoon into your nearest clump of soil, and what you'll emerge with will contain more microorganisms than there are people on Earth. We know this from lab studies that analyse samples of earth scooped from the microbial wild to determine which forms of microscopic life exist in the world beneath our feet.
AstronomyMySanAntonio

A seismic study determines that the core of Mars is liquid

Mars has always been a planet that makes us very curious. Today, thanks to a series of articles published in the journal Science , we can learn more about its internal structure . The studies were carried out by a group of researchers around the world who participate in the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).
AstronomyLake County News

Space News: NASA’s Webb to explore a neighboring, dusty planetary system

As a solar system forms, the young disk is initially bright and thick with dust. Within the first 10 million years or so, gaps appear within the disk as planets form and clear out paths. In time, this debris disk thins out as gravitational interactions with planets slowly sweep away the dust. Steady pressure from the starlight and stellar winds also blow out the dust. After approximately 10 million years, only a thin ring remains in the outermost reaches of the system, which is known as a debris disk. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (SSC/Caltech).
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Researchers Create the First Genetically Engineered Marsupial

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) have succeeded in creating the first genetically engineered marsupial. This study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, will contribute to deciphering the genetic background of unique characteristics observed only in marsupials. Genetically modified animals, particularly mice and rats, are...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
AstronomyMcSweeney's

I Am an Alien Ambassador and I Only Wish to Speak to Your Richest Human

- - - Pardon me. I am Ambassador Uxbf’xccvllttr’th-7/5, leader of the Hovstellian Space Exploration Program. My associates and I have recently landed on your planet, having traveled trillions of light years from our home star system. We come on a mission of diplomacy. The fate of the universe may...

