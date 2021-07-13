What’s happening now with U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa Programme?
On June 30, 2021, the United States residency by investment programme, called the EB-5 immigrant investor programme, lapsed due to a lack of reauthorisation from Congress. With the pause of the programme, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that no new petitions from foreign investors would be accepted under the EB-5 Regional Center Programme. The American Legal Center, a team of US licensed lawyers and professionals specialising in the EB-5 programme, based in Dubai, predicts the programme will once again be renewed by Congress and investors will have a short window of opportunity to file their applications for US residency at $500,000.www.businesstraveller.com
Comments / 0