Fairmont Taghazout Bay opens for business

Cuban cuisine arrived on C-Street with the June 3 opening of La Habana Vieja. The 220 E. Commercial St. eatery is the concept of owners Freddie Flores and Ted Tabor. Flores said Michael Frazier, a Brooklyn, New York native, was originally on board as a third member of the ownership group but has since moved back to his hometown to be near family. Flores said opening a Cuban restaurant was a longtime interest for himself and Tabor, who also owns the building. La Habana Vieja, which translates to “Old Havana,” occupies roughly 6,500 square feet and has a 10-person staff, Flores said, declining to disclose the venture’s startup costs. Flores works part time at the restaurant and maintains his full-time job as a marble sculptor at Phenix Marble Co. Entrees at La Habana Vieja include pescado escabeche diablo, which is monkfish cooked in a spicy broth, and alboronia, a Cuban ratatouille. Entrees range $17-$31, according to the menu. The eatery plans to start lunch and weekend brunch service in August, Flores said.