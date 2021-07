A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed in the latest outbreak of gun violence in New York City this weekend.The victim, Jaryan Elliot, was attacked outside a Bronx cafe close to his home on Sunday afternoon.According to the New York Times, Elliot was standing outside Angels Cafe when a gunman drove up in a dark car, got out, and shot him in the chest and the leg. About eight rounds were fired, according to witnesses.A cafe worker said: “He came in, fell and died in the restaurant. We didn’t see what happened, though.”Police officials say the killing was gang-related,...