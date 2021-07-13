Cancel
7 billion trees outside forests in Africa reported for the first time in new data survey

fao.org
 14 days ago

Pioneering environmental data collection initiative a world first for Africa. 13 July 2021, Accra - A data collection and analysis initiative led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the African Union Commission (AUC) has revealed 7 billion trees outside forests for the first time, among other findings. The survey is the first consistent land use representation of the continent and discloses more forests and more arable lands than were previously detected.

