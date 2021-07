Chris Broussard: “If I go to another country and I want to assimilate into that society, then I should learn the language… That is not ‘xenophobic’. In America, we have one language that we all are taught. We got people from all different races, ethnicities, religions, and the only way we can all communicate is if we’re taught one standard language, and in this country it’s English. I think people coming here, you should learn English if you wanna assimilate into the society. It doesn’t mean you can't speak your other languages in your home and in your culture, but we need one way that all of us can communicate and in this country it’s English... I think people are overrecting to what Stephen A. said... Baseball and the media in general were saying Mike Trout needs to be more outgoing and very few people got offended."