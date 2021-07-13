Cancel
GRiZ Announces New 23-Track Album "Rainbow Brain": Listen to a Preview

By Nick Yopko
edm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the release of his debut album, 2011's End of the World Party, GRiZ has apparently never taken a break. His dogged work ethic has clearly not relented after the announcement of his 7th album, which is due out later in the month of July. Titled Rainbow Brain, the record, GRiZ said, pays homage to the bass music icons before him. This means that it will likely stray from the more tame sound of his most recent album, Ride Waves, and will display some of his fan-favorite bass front and center.

edm.com

