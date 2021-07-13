Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Keeping Your Facebook Strategy Up-to-Date in a Social Media World

retechnology.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is the most powerful social media platform for real estate agents, bar none. Why Facebook? As the real estate industry embraces digital marketing, it has become the no. 1 resource for building and maintaining long-term relationships. Twitter can be good for prospecting, LinkedIn is a gateway to luxury buyers, but nothing beats Facebook's overall utility. With nearly 2.4 billion monthly active users, including approximately 255 million in the United States and Canada, Facebook is still the go-to social media site for most people.

retechnology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Strategy#Facebook Message#Facebook Messenger#Text Messaging#Linkedin#Linkedin#Mov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Instagram
Related
Internetrjionline.org

Make your newsroom’s social media more accessible

Newsrooms should incorporate accessibility features to make their content more inclusive. Focusing on accessibility is a great way for newsrooms to make content available to a larger audience. Whether that’s through closed captioning, alt text or providing transcripts — the content will be more easily consumed when you put in the effort to make it accessible to everyone.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Host a Zoom Meeting on Desktop, Web, and Mobile

Zoom is one of the best video conferencing tools that allow you to connect, communicate, and collaborate with remote and in-person teams. You can also send texts, audio messages, files, and images using Zoom. Zoom Meetings supports HD audio and video and lets you host or join meetings with up...
Internetrismedia.com

Beat the Heat and Engage With Your Clients on Social Media This Weekend

Have you thought of ways to better connect with your clients, present and future, on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter? Social media is the perfect vehicle to interact with homebuyers and sellers in an organic way. Take some time this weekend to craft some summer-centric posts that’ll connect with...
InterneteMarketer

Social Media Update Q2 2021

This is the latest installment in an ongoing series of updates for the major social media platforms. The goal of each report is to provide a summary of key developments and what they mean for marketers. How much has TikTok’s user base grown around the world?. A lot. While user...
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Create Documents and Collaborate Directly in Google Chat

Collaborating on a document in Google Chat saves you time and a couple of steps. With a simple click, you can create a Docs, Sheets, or Slides document and work on it together right in a Google Chat room. Create a Document in Google Chat. You can use either the...
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Unblock Someone on Facebook

Want to give someone a second chance and allow them to view your Facebook profile? It’s easy to unblock someone you have blocked in your Facebook account. We’ll show you how to do this on the Facebook site and the mobile app. When you unblock someone, they can see your...
Posted by
MARCIO DELGADO

What is evergreen content and how to use it to boost your business' social media

Evergreen posts can help balance your content calendar exploring relevant topicsPhoto: Uriel Mont. No social media strategy is complete without evergreen posts to help balance your content calendar. They are the posts that cover topics that will remain relevant for your readers, over time, even if they are new followers who have just found your social media channels.
Businessbizjournals

Diversity at Facebook: Inside the social media giant's 2021 report

Editor's note: Silicon Valley tech companies post regular updates on how they're doing recruiting, retaining and promoting diverse job candidates. The information below comes from Facebook's most recent report, which covers 2021. To explore more companies, click here. Headquarters: Menlo Park. CEO: Mark Zuckerberg. Top diversity officer: Maxine Williams, chief...
InternetDesign Taxi

See Your Favorite Social Media Apps Reimagined As 90s Websites

Remember the internet in the good old days of the 90s and the 2000s? Before Facebook, there was MySpace. And lots of eight-bit single-player games on Miniclip. One popular trend back then was certainly repeating background images – headaches anyone? And if you were to download your favorite images, they’d have to be saved onto a floppy disk. Scratch that; you may need one floppy disk for every image you upload onto Instagram.
Small Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Managing your business social media: Yeah, it takes work and skill

When people think that social media marketing is easy, I have to laugh. After 12 years of managing social media accounts, blogging on digital marketing and teaching classes on best practices, I can say it is decidedly not easy. (That’s why I stay in business — LOL.) Social media marketers...
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Facebook posts spark review, discussion of city’s social media policy

HILLSDALE — Facebook posts allegedly made by Lance Lashaway, a council-appointed board member on the Tax Increment Finance Authority, sparked a review of the city of Hillsdale’s social media policy and lengthy discussion during Monday’s council meeting. The issues with some social media posts were first brought up during a...
RetaileMarketer

Around the World with ... Social Media Moderation: Keeping marketers and influencers in check

EMarketer · Around the World with...Social Media Moderation: Curbing marketers and influencers | Jul 19, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss social media moderation: How is new regulation keeping social media marketers honest, which social platforms are taking the lead on self-moderation, and how have brands already fallen foul of local laws. Tune in to the discussion as eMarketer principal analyst Bill Fisher hosts senior analysts Jasmine Enberg and Matteo Ceurvels.
Internetnashvillegab.com

Ways To Launch Your Products On Social Media

So, you have put in a lot of effort and spent many hours attempting to perfect your new product. It is finally time to put it out there. But the real question is whether you will be able to make sales and gain additional followers. Will your product introduction cause people to come to a halt, or will they continue with their lives? You can make your product launch a massive success by defining the proper goals, utilizing the right tools, creating an online store, and working with the right people. And social media will assist you in this endeavor. Finding product launch ideas may be both nerve-wracking and thrilling. Here are some of the effective ways to launch your new products on social media sites.
Posted by
MARCIO DELGADO

How to switch off from social media when your job is to be switched on?

In 2019 a study found out that 41% of generation Z were quitting major social media platforms because it was making them unhappyPhoto: Camilo Jimenez. When was the last time you heard that, if you truly care about your mental health, you should stay off social media? With Instagram alone commanding 1 Billion users per month, it is easier said than done, of course. And for some people, like content creators, journalists, and digital campaign managers, being ‘in the loop’ is an extension of their daily jobs – even over the weekends – and we all have bills to pay, one way or another.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

5 Simple Steps To Use Social Media For Your Brand

One of the most common questions I get from small to medium businesses (SMB) is how to leverage social media in branding efforts. But when you’re brand new, knowing where to start can be challenging. Often, new brands make the mistake of investing in Facebook and Instagram ads or influencer collaborations with an expectation that audiences will emerge and immediately convert into shoppers. Of course, it’s rarely that easy, and successful brands generally follow these five steps.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Donald Trump files suit against social media giants Facebook and Twitter

Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to file class-action lawsuits against several Big Tech companies that removed him from their platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. However, many are calling it nothing but a performative gesture with almost no chance of success. On July 7, Trump announced that he was filing a series of lawsuits against Google, Facebook, and Twitter alongside their CEOs. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the blacklisting, vanishing, and canceling," Trump said at a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's lawyers filed the class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy