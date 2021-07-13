Keeping Your Facebook Strategy Up-to-Date in a Social Media World
Facebook is the most powerful social media platform for real estate agents, bar none. Why Facebook? As the real estate industry embraces digital marketing, it has become the no. 1 resource for building and maintaining long-term relationships. Twitter can be good for prospecting, LinkedIn is a gateway to luxury buyers, but nothing beats Facebook's overall utility. With nearly 2.4 billion monthly active users, including approximately 255 million in the United States and Canada, Facebook is still the go-to social media site for most people.retechnology.com
Comments / 0