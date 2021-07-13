Xcel Energy urges safety near dams this summer

EAU CLAIRE – With summer in full swing, Xcel Energy is reminding boating and fishing enthusiasts to be safe around dams and hydroelectric facilities. Boating or canoeing above or below a dam can be dangerous. “If you’re operating a watercraft near a dam, you need to be aware of changing flow conditions from either the spillway or powerhouse,” said Rob Olson, Hydro Operations at Xcel Energy. “And if you recreate near a dam, you need to be aware of your surroundings so you can quickly respond to rapidly changing water conditions.”