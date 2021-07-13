Red notice: Cast, Synopsis and Release date, everything you want to know

There are still many loose ends about Flight 828 and its flight attendants. However, neither Jeff Rake nor NBC wants to admit anything about it. Warner Brothers Television produces and distributes the NBC show Manifest. The show premiered in 2018 and was cancelled by NBC three seasons later. There is a likelihood that manifest season 4 will not be released this year or at all. It’s doubtful that the show will be reinstated other than Netflix. The apparent last-minute licence to Netflix could have been a course of the most recent attempt, and the show’s creator on Twitter appears to have issued a final word on the show’s demise. However, there is still hope. Jeff Rake has stated that there is a possibility of a movie finale of some kind, but this is still up in the air.