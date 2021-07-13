Red notice: Cast, Synopsis and Release date, everything you want to know
Dwayne the rock Johnson is bringing Red Notice for us. This forthcoming American film is a Powerpack action thriller directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and has a budget of $150 million. The shooting scenes appear in two cities: Atlanta, Georgia, and Sardina, Italy. The vast bulk of the cinematography took place in Atlanta, with only a week in Italy.
