Mr. James Griffin Jr.

James Griffin, Jr., 87 of Albany passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 surrounded by his family at Willson Hospice House after a lengthy illness. James Griffin, Jr. was born February 8, 1934 in Putney GA to Emma Clair Fields Griffin and James Griffin, Sr. He was the oldest of 12 children. He attended the Dougherty County Public schools. After graduating, he joined the United States Army. After completing his service, he attended mortuary school, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, GA and University of GA Center for continuing Education in Athens, GA. Mr. Griffin was a licensed funeral director and began working at Poteat Funeral Home; he later became the manager and owner.