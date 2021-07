Lavon Willard Boyett, 88, died Sunday, July 11 at Magnolia Manor in Americus, GA. Her funeral service will be at 10 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Butch Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at First Baptist Church beginning at 9 AM.