Ridley Jones

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Not so much as reboot as a continuation, this new iteration on the classic music-bio docuseries is, as always, variably enjoyable depending on how much the viewer appreciates each subject. Repackaging and adding to old Behind the Music episodes is a pretty genius concept; the show worked before, so with a little sprucing, old background details on the music makers fans know and love should shine once more, and it's fun to catch up to where these stars are now. It works, mostly, though the show retains the rags-to-riches-to-rags framing for most of its subjects that made musical biographies and the show itself something of a trope in the '90s and 2000s. The show also makes the questionable choice of framing old content as if it's a newsreel, which detracts from the emotional connection viewers might have with, say, old baby pictures and footage of fledgling stars.