Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

BetUS Promo Codes

By Alan Draper
basketballinsiders.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns will try to bounce back and take a commanding 3-1 series lead versus the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. After winning the first two games, Devin Booker and company couldn’t quite keep up with the Bucks in Game 3. Milwaukee will try to even up the series before traveling back to Talking Stick Resort Arena for Game 5 on Saturday. The Bucks are 8-1 in nine home games during the postseason while Phoenix has won six of its nine road playoff contests.

www.basketballinsiders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Betus Promo Codes#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum#Nba Finals Game#The Nba Playoffs#Greek#Holiday#Nbafinals#Ats#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make to get back to NBA Finals and win title

After being just two games away from their first NBA title in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks after losing a commanding lead in the series. With the Suns looking to bounce back next season, they also have some tough decisions to make with key rotation players Cameron Payne and Torrey Craig set to be free agents and floor general Chris Paul looking to opt out for a long-term deal.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Khris Middleton opens up about teaming up with Devin Booker

Khris Middleton and Devin Booker are in the middle of a tight and drama-filled battle in the 2021 NBA Finals, with the Milwaukee Bucks being just a win away from winning it all. That’s all the focus right now for both Middleton and Booker, but waiting in the wings for the two stars is a commitment to Team USA basketball.
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 intriguing trade targets for Phoenix Suns this offseason

The Phoenix Suns are just getting over an NBA Finals’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. They entered the series as the favorites but it did not come together this season. The Suns are in a good position moving forward but the fate of Chris Paul could change that quickly. After...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker fills in gaps for Team USA’s quarterfinal win vs. Spain

Everyone who really knows Devin Booker’s game was excited to see how he would adapt to playing on a loaded men’s basketball Team USA roster in the Olympics. The expectations were the star Phoenix Suns shooting guard would fill in the gaps as more of a role player, doing what is best to help his team win, and Booker even exceeded those in the Americans’ 95-81 win over Spain in the quarterfinals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
fadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy