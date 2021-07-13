Band Protocol upgrades BandChain network to phase 2

Entangled quantum networks provide great flexibilities and scalabilities for quantum information processing or quantum Internet. Most of results are related to verify the nonlocalities of quantum networks. Our goal in this work is to provide computationally efficient characterizations of theory-independent network configurations of any networks. We present the first configuration inequality for all networks using the fractional independent set of associated graph. This allows featuring correlations of any classical network depending only on its network topology. Similar result holds for all entangled quantum networks. It implies a remarkable application for verifying almost all multipartite entangled pure states with linear complexity. This also provides a general method for witnessing quantum network topology without assumption of inputs. It is further extended for any no-signalling networks. These results may be interesting in entanglement theory, quantum information processing, and quantum networks.