Band Protocol upgrades BandChain network to phase 2

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBand Protocol, the cross-chain data oracle provider, announced Tuesday that its BandChain oracle blockchain is in the process of upgrading to phase 2. According to a press release provided to Cointelegraph, the upgrade — which was first proposed back in June 2021 — will be the first data oracle network to allow providers to supply data to the decentralized economy in this manner.

#First Data#Bandchain#Cointelegraph#Dapps#Band Protocol
