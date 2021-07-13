A Day in Verona, A Day in Modena

The Testa Rossa J looks great, and frankly we're jealous of anyone small enough to fit inside. The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is a one of the most esteemed classics from the Italian automaker. Having won 18 races, including victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the 1000 km Buenos Aires and a stunning four wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it remains a towering legend to this day. With prices out of reach for all but the wealthiest, it's a car few will ever get to drive. Fear not, however, for the Little Car Company is building a series of tiny, officially-sanctioned replicas by the name of the Testa Rossa J.