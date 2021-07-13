U.S. Northwest - Day 2

We woke up pretty early at around 5:30, and I finally forced myself out of bed by 6. Meanwhile, my sweet wife had gone to the nearby gas station to get us some fresh coffee. When I'd gone to bed, I felt fairly comfortable, except for my My Pillow travel pillow which was a bit too small for use in the bed. Sometime a bit later, I got so cold that I had major chills and shakes, waking up my wife. I put on extra clothes and my wife shared her little blanket, and I finally settled down enough to fall back to sleep. Tomorrow we will buy another pillow for me, and I'll dress a bit warmer after this.