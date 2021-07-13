1350 HP Czinger 21C Is a 3D-Printed Hypercar from Los Angeles
Los Angeles-based Czinger has revealed the production version of its ground-breaking hypercar. One glance at the Czinger 21C and you realize this ain’t your usual hypercar. The 21C is built in part using additive manufacturing technologies, also known as 3D printing. Further, each component is computationally engineered using AI and is optimized for weight and performance. The result is a car that weighs less than 1240 kg and has a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.www.justluxe.com
