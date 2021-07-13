1350 HP Czinger 21C Is a 3D-Printed Hypercar from Los Angeles

We love a crazy engine swap, and this might just be one of the craziest ones we've ever seen. We discovered this Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that had undergone major heart surgery last year and was totally blown away by the sheer audacity of this build. Daniel Werner of Swedish stock took an unwanted 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, once the darling child of the American Police Force, and dumped the biggest engine he could find under the hood. The powerplant he ended up choosing was a 27-liter Meteor engine previously used in a World War II tank. In a new video we now get to hear this beast startup for the first time, and it's ridiculous.