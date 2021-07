In this episode of Calvinomics, Calvin discusses the idea of “Freemium” which is when a business, app or entity releases something that a person can use without paying. However, to get more benefits or less ads, the user can then subscribe or make in app purchases. So is freemium really free? Well, South Park did a great job with explaining freemium and Calvin follows up with that explanation in a 6 minute segment! Tune in!