Newlywed Ariana Grande may have overshadowed her latest gig with her nuptials, but fans of the superstar singer and reality TV die-hards will remember that she'll be appearing on The Voice this season as a judge/coach/inevitable winner. In a new behind-the-scenes peek at the promo involved in bringing a Grammy Award-winning star into the fold of an already-established group, Grande showed that she's not about to blend in. Instead, she's shining bright — literally — wearing a shimmering, rhinestone-embellished bustier with crescent moon-shaped cups.