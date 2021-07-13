Lawfare Live: Benjamin Wittes and Scott Anderson on the Afghanistan Withdrawal

This Thursday, July 15th, at 3:00 p.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes and Executive Editor Scott Anderson will take questions on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, set to be complete by the end of August. They will talk about the challenges of the operation and similarities to the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq. Prior to joining Lawfare, Anderson served the legal advisor for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad directly following the 2011 U.S. troop withdrawal. You can register below.