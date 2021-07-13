Cancel
Military

Lawfare Live: Benjamin Wittes and Scott Anderson on the Afghanistan Withdrawal

By Christiana Wayne
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thursday, July 15th, at 3:00 p.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes and Executive Editor Scott Anderson will take questions on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, set to be complete by the end of August. They will talk about the challenges of the operation and similarities to the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq. Prior to joining Lawfare, Anderson served the legal advisor for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad directly following the 2011 U.S. troop withdrawal. You can register below.

Benjamin Wittes
Afghanistan
Military
Politics
Podcast
Iraq
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The cost of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

The nearly 20-year American combat mission in Afghanistan was the United States’ longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam war did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands, and generations of Americans to come will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.
POTUSWashington Times

Withdrawing the world’s policemen: Facing the unavoidable reality in Afghanistan

Having failed to convince the past two presidents to remain in Afghanistan for all eternity, the U.S. military is now withdrawing forces in time to meet the September 11 deadline. Clearly reluctant to end the forever war, senior commanders are now being forced to admit the reality of the security situation and what is likely to take place.
POTUSNew York Post

Why Republicans must resist a full US withdrawal from Afghanistan

When President Biden announced that American troops will withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20 year war in that country, he likely counted on solid Republican support for the plan. After all, President Trump also announced his own prospective departure from Afghanistan, setting it for May 1, 2021. As a...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘Taliban Takeover Possible,’ Top General Says

The Taliban are now estimated to control roughly half of Afghanistan’s district centers. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, discussed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan during a news conference with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. “Strategic momentum appears to be,...
POTUSNew York Post

Joint Chiefs chairman says no Afghanistan ‘endgame’ as US troops withdraw

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he doesn’t believe the “endgame is yet written” in Afghanistan as US troops near the withdrawal deadline and called on Afghan forces to exert their “will” to keep militant Taliban fighters from taking over the country. Speaking about the...
POTUSNBC News

MTP Compressed: Biden withdraws troops from Afghanistan as Taliban gains ground

On this week’s Meet the Press, an exclusive interview with Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) and an on-the-ground report from NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Richard Engel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where the Taliban is gaining ground as U.S. troops withdraw. Plus, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) talks some of his Republican colleagues’ attempts to deny what happened on January 6th.
Military4newsplus.com

Afghan Allies Fear Being Left Behind As U.S. Withdraws From Afghanistan

FORT IRWIN. Calif. It has been nearly twenty years since Operation Enduring Freedom was launched in Afghanistan in retaliation to the attacks on September 11, 2001. With American forces scheduled to withdraw from the country by September 11, 2021, native Afghan allies such as interpreters, security, food handlers, and others now fear their American allies will leave them behind in the process.
Foreign Policycapradio.org

How The U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Affects Pakistan

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. As Washington completes its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Asad Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the U.S., about diplomatic developments in the region. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of...
Georgia StateDefense One

What the Afghanistan Withdrawal Means for Georgia’s NATO Dreams

“We have to be with you.” Those words, uttered by a senior Georgian defense official to one of the authors of this article, neatly encapsulate the dilemma that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan presents for his small but strategically important country. Since joining the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq in 2004,...
POTUSWashington Examiner

White House rejects Bush criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal

The White House rejected former President George W. Bush’s criticism on Thursday of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw remaining U.S. forces from Afghanistan. "We certainly respect the right of the former president to voice his view on Afghanistan and the president's decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at Thursday’s briefing.

