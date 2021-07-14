Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Community forum to discuss impact of McGirt ruling draws criticism

By Mariah Ellis, FOX23 News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uyed_0awKBeI000

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — A community forum was held Tuesday night on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling across Green Country.

The forum was held at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa and had a panel consisting of several district attorney members, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regaldo and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The goal of the forum was to answer questions and concerns from the community on the ruling.

One of the panelist, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzeweiler, says the McGit ruling has greatly impacted how criminal cases have been processed and handled in Oklahoma.

Before the panel, a few dozen people gathered with signs in hand, voicing their concerns in a peaceful demonstration.

“We’re not here to protest, we’re not here to hurl insults, we’re here to show solidarity for our treaty and sovereignty,” says Brenda Golden, co-founder of of the grassroots group called Spirit.

Golden, who kick-started the demonstration, says she and others showed up representing their tribal communities. Golden and others also said tribal organizations and leaders had not been invited to the event.

“We had made invitations as far back as June third,” said Kunzweiler.

Many people said tribal leaders were not fairly represented on the panel.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Green Country#The Cox Business Center#Mcgit#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy