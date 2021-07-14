Community forum to discuss impact of McGirt ruling draws criticism

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — A community forum was held Tuesday night on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling across Green Country.

The forum was held at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa and had a panel consisting of several district attorney members, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regaldo and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The goal of the forum was to answer questions and concerns from the community on the ruling.

One of the panelist, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzeweiler, says the McGit ruling has greatly impacted how criminal cases have been processed and handled in Oklahoma.

Before the panel, a few dozen people gathered with signs in hand, voicing their concerns in a peaceful demonstration.

“We’re not here to protest, we’re not here to hurl insults, we’re here to show solidarity for our treaty and sovereignty,” says Brenda Golden, co-founder of of the grassroots group called Spirit.

Golden, who kick-started the demonstration, says she and others showed up representing their tribal communities. Golden and others also said tribal organizations and leaders had not been invited to the event.

“We had made invitations as far back as June third,” said Kunzweiler.

Many people said tribal leaders were not fairly represented on the panel.

©2021 Cox Media Group