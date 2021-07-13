Cancel
Politics

Governor Signs SB 129, the negotiated budget agreement; trailer bill language for arrearage funding in print

By Alyssa Silhi
 12 days ago

Late yesterday, Governor Gavin Newson signed SB 129 (Skinner), the 2020-2021 Budget Bill Jr. that represents the negotiated budget agreement between the Administration and Legislature. This bill contains the updated provisional language for the $100 million one-time funding available to provide fiscal relief to independent special districts that have encountered unanticipated costs or loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and that have not received other forms of fiscal relief from the state or federal government. CSDA is working with the Department of Finance to gain clarity on the intent of that language and on program specifics and will report out when that information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Bills#Drought#Sb#Csda#The Department Of Finance#Ab 148
