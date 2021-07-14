SEEN ON SCENE: OK KIDS REGION 6 COACH PITCH BASEBALL TOURNAMENT AT THE SALLISAW SPORTS COMPLEX
Stigler Bandit infielder Lincoln Sloan fields a grounder and throws the ball to first baseman Romeo Torres in Saturday's championship series game against the Stilwell Indians. Sallisaw Redbird batter Kendon Pratt hits a pitch against Fletcher Black in the OK Kids Baseball Association coach-pitch regional. Sallisaw Redbird outfielder Brennan Kelsey throws the ball
