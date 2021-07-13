Down River Road Man, 77, Charged with Murder [UPDATED]. Police on Tuesday brought a charge of murder against the 77-year-old man who fatally shot his wife at their Down River Road home in May. Albert Kokoth already was in jail on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm in connection with the May 6 shooting of Margaret Kokoth. During their investigation, authorities recovered three separate gunshot slugs—two found during an autopsy, in the victim’s torso and head, and a third in the ceiling of the Kokoths’ home, according to a press release issued by the New Canaan Police Department’s public information officer, Lt. Jason Ferraro.As.