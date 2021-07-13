Commissioner Causey to honor eight firefighters who rescued victims from mobile home fire, present grant checks on Wednesday
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will honor eight Lenoir County firefighters who helped rescue victims from an April mobile home fire. Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will also deliver more than $335,000 in ceremonial grant checks to 19 volunteer fire departments during a trip to Wayne and Lenoir counties on Wednesday, July 14.www.ncdoi.gov
Comments / 0