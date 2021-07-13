Curious happenings at KNM
THE situation at KNM Group Bhd (KNM), the darling of the Malaysian oil and gas (O&G) industry in the 2000s, appears to have darkened considerably in recent months. After its extraordinary general meeting last Tuesday, KNM told Bursa Malaysia that its shareholders had rejected its proposed private placement of up to 987.52 million new shares, or 30% of its issued share capital, to raise RM167.9 million. It was the group’s fourth private placement in the span of two years, in a continued attempt to improve its balance sheet.www.theedgemarkets.com
