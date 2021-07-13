Curious happenings at KNM

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.