Palatine, IL

Weber Inc. files for public stock offering

PALATINE -- Weber Inc. Monday announced it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet...

