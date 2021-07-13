Weber Inc. files for public stock offering

Westport, CT , July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Co-Chief Executive Officers, David "Tiger" Williams and Jonathan Rowland, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of the common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "WRACU" beginning July 27, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols "WRAC" and "WRACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.