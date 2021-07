A multi-featured and likeable speaker, but the sound needs work if Tribit is to challenge the class leaders. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Rarely has an audio firm emerged from obscurity to wow us with a great-sounding and inexpensive Bluetooth speaker quite like Tribit did last year. So, when another one of the company’s driver-filled boxes of tricks arrives, we’re keen to find out whether this innovative Chinese wireless audio specialist is a one-hit-wonder, or whether it can repeat its success of 2020?