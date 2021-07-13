Cancel
Slurry Schedule Updated

cityofmontrose.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to unforeseen circumstances, all roads originally scheduled to be sealed on Monday were not able to be completed. Estates Drive, Election Way, and American Way have been rescheduled for Saturday 7/17. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. As a reminder, contractors will begin work each day...

www.cityofmontrose.org

